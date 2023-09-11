Censinet Joins Health-ISAC Community Services Program to Deliver Free Third-Party Risk Management Services to Members

Designated a H-ISAC Community Leader, Censinet to Deliver Completed Risk Assessments to Members with Corrective Action Plans, Risk Monitoring, and Reassessments

Health-ISAC is proud to add Censinet as its latest Community Leader and we welcome them to our Community Services Program,” — Errol Weiss, Chief Security Officer of Health-ISAC

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced a partnership with Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC) to provide free third-party risk management services to Health-ISAC members as part of the Health-ISAC Community Services Program. Censinet has been recognized as a Health-ISAC Community Leader and will deliver completed risk assessments at no charge for Health-ISAC members’ critical and high-risk third-party vendors, products, and services. Health-ISAC’s Community Service Program seeks out value-added partnerships with select companies and organizations – recognized as Community Leaders – that embrace the Health-ISAC mission and provide services that uniquely benefit the Health-ISAC community.

“Censinet is honored to partner with Health-ISAC and contribute to its mission of protecting the health sector from cybersecurity threats,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “We thank Health-ISAC for recognizing Censinet as a Community Leader and look forward to providing comprehensive risk management services for its members to create a more secure and resilient health industry.”

Under the partnership as a Community Leader, Censinet will provide the following comprehensive third-party risk management services to Health-ISAC community members:

● Perform risk assessments for third-party vendors, products, or services that have been designated as Critical or High-Risk to the member organization

● Generate Corrective Action Plans (CAPs) and recommended remediations with external vendor tracking and internal assignment to subject matter experts

● Monitor for any breach or ransomware alerts across all 10 third-parties for one year after initial assessment

● Perform reassessments for third-party vendors, products, or services one year after the initial assessment including updated CAPs, analysis, and reporting

“Health-ISAC is proud to add Censinet as its latest Community Leader and we welcome them to our Community Services Program,” said Errol Weiss, Chief Security Officer of Health-ISAC. “Censinet offers a unique value proposition and through their participation in a variety of public and private sector programs, they have clearly demonstrated a long-term commitment to strengthening both our community and the broader healthcare industry’s cyber resiliency in the face of increasingly malicious attacks like ransomware.”

For more information on the Censinet Community Services offering for Health-ISAC members, please visit: https://h-isac.org/censinet/. For more information on Censinet, please contact info@censinet.com.

About Censinet

Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.

About Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC)

Health-ISAC — a non-profit, private sector, member-driven organization — plays an essential role in providing situational awareness around cyber and physical security threats to the Healthcare Sector so that companies can detect, mitigate, and respond to ensure operational resilience. Health-ISAC connects thousands of healthcare security professionals worldwide to share peer insights, real-time alerts, and best practices in a trusted, collaborative environment. As the go-to source for timely, actionable, and relevant information, Health-ISAC is a force-multiplier that enables healthcare organizations of all sizes to enhance situation awareness, develop effective mitigation strategies and proactively defend against threats every single day. Website: h-isac.org